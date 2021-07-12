COMMENTARY: Undermining of America

The Chinese Communist Party indirectly supported the organization Black Lives Matter, which participated in 95% of the riots in the summer of 2020 (According to data from the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project.) According to the Heritage Foundation, Black Futures Lab, a venture of Black Lives Matter founder Alicia Garza, has on its website a “Donate” button that, when clicked, explains that Black Futures Lab is a fiscally sponsored project of the Chinese Progressive Association. (CPA).

According to Mike Gonzalez explaining the CPA: “The Chinese Progressive Association is a partner of China in the U.S. This potential link between the communist regime in Beijing and the riots destroying American lives and livelihoods deserves investigation from the executive branch and Congress.” Gonzalez also claimed “the Chinese Progressive Association (CPA) was founded in San Francisco in 1972 by operatives of the Maoist militant group I Wor Kuen, which supported the Chinese Communist Party. From the start, CPA-San Francisco was doing pro-China work.”

One of the CPA founders, Fay Wong, said: “China was an inspiration to us, many of us were from China and those of us who were not just found what China was able to accomplish, with the revolution, was very inspiring.” Beyond San Francisco, I Wor Kuen established the Chinese Progressive Association in Boston and New York.