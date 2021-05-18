COMMENTARY: U.S. not racist country

Is America a racist country? Oddly enough, two people of color with high positions in government, but on opposite political sides, agreed within 24 hours that America is not a racist country.
Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C. gave the Republican response to President Joe Biden’s speech to a joint session of Congress. Scott, the only Black Republican in the Senate, said “America is not a racist country.” The next morning on ABC’s "Good Morning America," Vice President Kamala Harris said, “No, I don't think America is a racist country.”
After hearing over-the-top racist incitements 24/7 for the past year, and then hearing these two leaders agreeing that “America is not a racist country,” many Americans paused and hoped all sides might stop throwing racist barbs past all those on the other sides for a bit.
Notably, immediately following Scott’s speech, critics across the left spectrum of media and politics blasted Scott with scathing remarks, and “Uncle Tim” trended on Twitter for 11 hours before Twitter concluded “Uncle Tim” did not meet their community standards.
The unhinged, vitriolic attacks against Scott stood in stark contrast to the sheer lack of any criticism against Harris the next day for saying, “America is not a racist country.” Why?
Granted, Scott and Harris have not become good buddies fighting racial issues in America together. They’re both still firmly planted in their own disparate views of how to tackle these issues. Nevertheless, they created a much-needed pause.
Of the two, perhaps Scott has had to climb the highest ladder. After his parents divorced, he, his mother and brother had to move in with his grandparents where they shared one bedroom. Scott said he “was disillusioned and angry, and [he] nearly failed out of school.” Then, he said, “But I was blessed.”
Scott continued, saying, “First, with a praying momma. Then with a mentor, a Chick-Fil-A operator named John Moniz. Finally, with a string of opportunities that are only possible here in America. This past year, I've watched COVID attack every rung of the ladder that helped me up.”
Scott is no victim. He could have seen himself as a victim, just like millions of other children who have found themselves in similar circumstances. Then again, Scott is opposed to Critical Race Theory, an exceptionally divisive social philosophy that divides people into victims and oppressors.
Scott said he had experienced the same discrimination most Blacks suffer in America, but he also noted experiencing “a different kind of intolerance.” He continued, "I get called ‘Uncle Tom’ and the N-word — by 'progressives'! By liberals! Just last week, a national newspaper suggested my family's poverty was actually privilege because a relative owned land generations before my time. Believe me, I know our healing is not finished.”
Yes, America continues to have racial issues, but we are not a racist country. Scott concluded his response,"Black, Hispanic, white and Asian. Republican and Democrat. Brave police officers and Black neighborhoods. We are not adversaries. We are family! We are all in this together. And we get to live in the greatest country on Earth. The country where my grandfather, in his 94 years, saw his family go from cotton to Congress in one lifetime.”
Let’s all agree America is not a racist country.
Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville, Miss. You may contact him at PJandMe2@gmail.com.