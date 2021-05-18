COMMENTARY: U.S. not racist country

Of the two, perhaps Scott has had to climb the highest ladder. After his parents divorced, he, his mother and brother had to move in with his grandparents where they shared one bedroom. Scott said he “was disillusioned and angry, and [he] nearly failed out of school.” Then, he said, “But I was blessed.”

Scott continued, saying, “First, with a praying momma. Then with a mentor, a Chick-Fil-A operator named John Moniz. Finally, with a string of opportunities that are only possible here in America. This past year, I've watched COVID attack every rung of the ladder that helped me up.”

Scott is no victim. He could have seen himself as a victim, just like millions of other children who have found themselves in similar circumstances. Then again, Scott is opposed to Critical Race Theory, an exceptionally divisive social philosophy that divides people into victims and oppressors.

Scott said he had experienced the same discrimination most Blacks suffer in America, but he also noted experiencing “a different kind of intolerance.” He continued, "I get called ‘Uncle Tom’ and the N-word — by 'progressives'! By liberals! Just last week, a national newspaper suggested my family's poverty was actually privilege because a relative owned land generations before my time. Believe me, I know our healing is not finished.”