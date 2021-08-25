COMMENTARY: U.S. is not in control

And Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene arguing that “Americans are not being allowed to leave, but Afghans are being taken to America” shows that President Joe Biden is “a complete failure to America.”

And here is former President Donald Trump reacting to a picture of a military plane full of Afghan refugees that took off from Kabul: “This plane should have been full of Americans. America First!”

It’s easy to see why some would find this argument useful. It isn’t an outright rejection of the notion that we should accept refugees — just a more defensible assertion that refugee processing should take a backseat to getting U.S. citizens out of harm’s way. And it shines a spotlight on the Biden administration’s deeply wishy-washy PR around the Afghan collapse. Asked whether Americans should be prioritized for evacuations, White House press secretary Jen Psaki responded that “we are prioritizing a number of groups.”

But the argument is also a thorough misrepresentation of the facts on the ground. The depressing reality is that it means very little whose evacuation the U.S. is “prioritizing” — because the U.S. lacks the capacity to choose who exactly to get out of harm’s way.