COMMENTARY: Tyranny of Trumpism

The second visible dimension of Trumpism here is the war on facts, on science, on any professional who insists there is an independent reality that can be described and documented. Vaccine deniers are card-carrying members in the Trumpist cult of "alternative facts."

That's why so many Republicans hate Dr. Anthony Fauci, the infectious disease expert who refuses to bow to their illusions and intimidations. When Gov. Ron DeSantis markets "Don't Fauci My Florida" T-shirts, he's just copycatting Trump's red MAGA hats.

The third manifestation of Trumpism among anti-vaxxers is their total focus on themselves, on their own prejudices and preferences, and not on the rights or reactions of others. Trump lost his reelection at least in part because he based every decision on COVID through one lens: how it affected his re-election prospects. Never once has he evinced sympathy for the way the pandemic impacts others.

So when Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana declares in a tweet that "vaccine mandates are un-American!", he makes the same mistake. Like Trump, he fails to understand that in this country we always balance individual choice against common benefits. One person's right to go unvaccinated must be limited by their risk of spreading infection.