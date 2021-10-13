COMMENTARY: Two words for Dems

"I think that progressives don't trust moderates, and I keep telling the progressives, 'Hey, how do we get to a majority?'" Cuellar said. "It's the moderate swing areas that people like myself have that they need to worry about."

EDITORIAL: Washington battle is far from over The agreement in Washington to expand the federal government's ability to borrow by raising …

Then there is the Trump factor. Beyond 2022 looms 2024, and the former president is clearly preparing to run again, traveling to campaign-style rallies and raising tons of money from his devoted base. Of course, it could all be a bluff, a ploy to stroke his ego and stuff his bank account. And plenty of Republicans, at least in private, worry that he would lose again. His favorable rating stands at a paltry 42% in the RealClearPolitics average of national polls, with his negatives soaring to 52.3%.

"His toxic brand continues to turn off voters in the suburbs, according to strategists in battleground states," the Post reports. "Many of the party's top donors have privately told strategists and party leaders they want a nominee other than Trump."