COMMENTARY: Two parties, two countries

Arguably, the greatest mistake ever made by any president was Lincoln’s decision to go to war rather than allow the Confederacy to simply secede. Through many available measures, the Confederacy, if it were its own sovereign nation-state, could have far more peacefully been convinced to abolish slavery on its own. How?

• The world could have been convinced to refrain from purchasing any products from the American South and refrain from selling them any. This sort of practice was part of the successful British abolitionist movement that economically pressured its own government to outlaw slavery. It is widely acknowledged that slavery was not nearly as profitable as exploitation of wage workers in the rapidly industrializing nations.

• Various parties — the federal government, state governments in the North, civil society organizations devoted to abolition (there were many) or even wealthy individuals — could have engaged in what was known as compensated emancipation, that is, basically buying slaves and freeing them. This is part of how the entire British empire ended slavery across its world without firing a shot. Lincoln himself supported it but it did not enter into pre-Civil War law.