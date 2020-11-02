COMMENTARY: Two election viewpoints

At a moment when the nation is contending with a deadly pandemic, and when President Donald Trump is waging a war on mail-in voting unlike any we have seen in our lifetime, claiming that the only way he could possibly lose is because of a rigged election, it is critical for each of us to have a plan in order to ensure that our vote is properly cast and counted.

Voter suppression by conservatives, efforts to cripple the Postal Service’s ability to transport absentee ballots on a timely basis, voting misinformation (which is at an all-time high thanks in part to all the president’s attacks on voting by mail), unbelievably long lines at polling places, and, of course, the risk of transmission of COVID, make this a necessity. In a very real sense, the integrity of our democracy is at stake in this election.

Making a voting plan is nothing new. In past years, long lines at the polls have forced Americans to figure out how they will find extra hours during a busy working day to wait for hours to cast a ballot.