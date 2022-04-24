COMMENTARY: Trying to find an answer

I felt the need to write this column after I read about the wonderful work the United Methodist Early Response volunteers did following recent tornadoes in our area. I am looking for a “Late Response Team” as you will see from the story that follows.

I imagine each of you has been upset by some other person’s problem, and you could not figure out how you might help them, right? The real-life situation I’m describing below is one of those. I’ve used fictitious names, but the setting is actually Columbia.

There was a family of four, and I will name them using the alphabet: Mr. Asa, Mrs. Bea and their daughters, Celia and Delia. Right away, I’ll tell you that Delia is the only one surviving. Neither of the daughters was married, so her closest relatives are cousins, and none of them live very near her.

The way I know this family is because my mother and Mrs. Bea grew up together in the same small town. After Mama and Mrs. Bea both married and lived some distance apart, they kept in touch by writing letters. When phones became household items, they were able have conversations, and over the years, our families occasionally saw each other. Delia still lives in the home that her father built about 70 years ago, I’d say. Every memory she has is stored in this home. The house sits just one building away from one of the main arteries in Columbia. While I have been there before, I would need GPS to direct me to the house now.

Delia, who had her 70th birthday not long ago, never learned to drive. She has always (as far as I remember) worked for the same dry-cleaning company. So, she rides the city bus to work. Because bus routes change from time to time, she has had to walk varying distances to and from the bus stop. Depending on the hours of her shift and the season of the year, she usually walks at least one way while it is dark. The last time I talked to her, she admitted that a knee problem is forcing her to take a cab to and from work on some days, particularly when the weather is extremely bad.

Having that picture in your mind, I’ll continue with the reason a “Late Response Team” is needed. After our parents died, she and I have stayed in touch over the years (mostly on birthdays and at Christmas.) In December 2020, as I was about to address a card to her, I thought, “I should just call Delia.” When she answered, I asked the usual opening question, “How are things?” She said, “Well, I’m fine, but my house is not.” Of course I asked what the problem was, and she told me this story:

“About three hours after I went to bed Thursday night, I woke up when there was a loud noise and the house shook. I knew there was a tree that had been sort-of leaning, so I thought it must have fallen on the house. But when I opened my eyes, about three feet in front of my face were headlights and a blinker light.”

She ran outside to find a truck and a car. In ways unknown to anyone except those two drivers, they had crashed, and the truck ended up in one end of her house! Their version of how it happened varied according to which driver was telling his story. The police "left a presence" there overnight until Delia could get two out-of-town cousins to come nail plywood over the end of the house and cover it with a tarp the best they could.

While Delia is a whiz with the computer/cash register at the dry-cleaning establishment, she does not own a computer. She has just gotten a cellphone. Many of the dry-cleaning customers were upset when they learned of her plight, but none of them knew how to put an end back on a house. An attorney offered to handle the legal part of collecting from the insurance company without cost to her, but even that proved difficult. The truck named at fault had minimal liability insurance coverage, and the proceeds had to be prorated between damages to the car and damages to her house.

By Delia’s choice, her homeowners’ insurance only covered fire damage, so any help from that was out of the picture. So now, A YEAR AND A HALF after the end of her home was destroyed, she still has not been able to find anyone who is interested in doing a repair job like that. Some have looked at it and said they would be back. They never returned. I worry that a less-than-reputable repairman may come by and “need a check to buy materials” and also never return. Meanwhile, she wonders how she will ever get her house repaired. I know nothing about any builders in the Columbia area, so I’m not in a position to even tell her who she should contact.

Delia is very independent, and she just has faith that all will be taken care of. I even researched certain agencies who help in situations like that and asked her if she’d like me to contact them. She was happy that I could. Several didn’t return my call, one wasn’t interested, and two said they’d put her name on a list. Habitat for Humanity said that they usually just built homes, but sometimes they do repair work “if the home is in the area where they are working.” S.C. Methodist Salkehatchie Group said they have a very small number of volunteers for their summer program this year, but they did write her name down.

Perhaps some of you remember a book from your childhood called “Pollyanna.” (I don’t even know if that book is still in libraries.) No matter how bad the problem, Pollyanna could always find a bright spot. Delia is in many ways a Pollyanna. She said she has already cried. Now she wonders if she’ll ever see her home fixed. I just don’t think her “always-look-on-the-bright-side” attitude is going to work this time.

From time to time, I have read of crews from large churches who often help people repair homes. Sadly, Delia is not a part of one of those, so those who might be able to do it don’t even know of her plight.

Certainly, this is not the saddest story you’ve ever heard. There are people who have NO home, who have no food for their families, who have no money for medicine. But Delia has worked all of her life, and through no fault of her own, her house doesn’t have one end on it. It’s just one of those things you worry about -- that just gnaws at you. Surely you are faced with things like that too. And surely there must be someone who is willing to undertake a job like Delia’s. So now you see what I meant when I said I’m trying to find a “Late Response Team.” Do you know of one?

Harriet L. Hutto of the Providence Community is a periodic contributor to The Times and Democrat.

