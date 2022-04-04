COMMENTARY: Truth or new world order

Jesus told the disciples, “I am the way, the truth, and the life; no one comes to the Father, but through Me.” Jesus told the multitudes, “Do you suppose that I came to grant peace on earth? I tell you, no, but rather division ...”

Jesus testified to Pilate, “For this I have been born, and for this I have come into the world, to bear witness to the truth. Everyone who is of the truth hears My voice.” Pilate said to him, “What is truth?”

Like Jesus’ day and from the beginning of time, no one has ever valued truth. We are still like little children arguing over who is right or who is wrong, never seeking what is true. And so, the truth has literally divided us and there is no peace on earth.

The world seeks peace, believing that peace is the highest estate. But peace is not greater than truth, and there is no peace without truth. Peace without truth is the new world order. That’s where we’re rapidly heading today.

In a speech at the Business Roundtable’s quarterly meeting, President Joe Biden said, “There’s going to be a new world order out there, and we’ve got to lead it. And we’ve got to unite the rest of the free world in doing it.” As usual, White House and administration officials immediately clarified Biden was not talking about a “new world order,” but something else altogether.

Read and watch the news today. What is true? How much of today’s news is still true tomorrow, next week or next year? Is Hunter Biden’s laptop real or a product of Russian misinformation? Do masks effectively prevent the spread of COVID? Do declarations of emergencies authorize governing bodies to mandate experimental drugs for everyone? Are these questions of right or wrong, or of truth?

Whatever else the pandemic proved, governing authorities at every level are ready and willing to impose control over those they govern. And the governed are for the most part willing to comply, especially under threat of financial loss.

Currency, i.e. money, is the next big domino to fall. How much do you have? How much did Venezuelans have before inflation made their currency worthless? Inflation in America is at a 40-year high. The world is seeing inflation devalue every currency. How much more are you spending daily for routine purchases compared with last year? Is your income keeping up? What’s your plan?

Some states are developing plans “to give” residents money to make up for losses due to inflation. What happens when all that extra money comes into the economy? More spending in an economy generally generates higher prices. It’s a vicious cycle.

International councils and forums are forming strategies to consolidate currencies to control inflation to save the world from economic collapse. These strategies have already affected economies around the globe. Our national leaders have little influence over many of these international moves.

The world is filled with 24/7 news of who is right or wrong today and what that means. Most of the time we have to wait a year or so to learn the truth. Now what? How would we have reacted if we had known the truth then?

Brace yourself in the truth. A new world order is here.

Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville, Miss. You may contact him at PJandMe2@gmail.com.

