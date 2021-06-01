COMMENTARY: Truth is losing to Trump

But Trump's toxicity pollutes much more than the GOP's electoral prospects. His unyielding -- and totally unjustified -- refusal to accept the results of the last election threatens to erode a basic pillar of democracy: the rule of law. Faith in the system. The willingness of the losers to accept the judgment of the voters.

Cheney emphasized that point on Fox News, telling host Chris Wallace: "Those millions of people that you mentioned who supported the president have been misled. They've been betrayed. And certainly, as we see his continued action to attack our democracy, his continued refusal to accept the results of the last election, you see that ongoing danger."

Which brings us back to Arizona. This is not just Trump spouting off at a rally, railing to Sean Hannity or tweeting some conspiratorial nonsense. This is the real world, with real actions and real consequences. The whole exercise might be "unhinged," but that doesn't make it unimportant. It is Trumpism at its worst, and it foreshadows the future.

Trump predicts that in the months ahead, unwarranted and undemocratic challenges to well-established election results could happen in other swing states, as well. And they will almost certainly recur after the 2022 and 2024 elections if Republicans lose again.