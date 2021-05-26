COMMENTARY: Truth is always elusive

When I was very young, I asked my mom whether Santa Claus was real. She said yes. Later I learned Santa is not real, and I cried my eyes out because my mom had lied to me. That was the beginning of my search for truth. Until that moment, I had pretty much believed everything I heard and saw.

In America, news media are controlled by five multinational corporations. Imagine the power of controlling what people hear and see. Power corrupts. Do these conglomerates have agendas? Sure. And, they spin narratives that support their agendas. That’s the news today.

Have you followed the crisis on our southern border? According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the number of encounters in March swelled to 173,348. ABC, CBS, and NBC evening newscasts devoted 113 minutes to the story. In April the number of encounters rose to 178,622, but the broadcast giants cut coverage by 61% to 44 minutes.

Only a third of the stories mentioned that the surge had anything to do with President Joe Biden. And, the networks toed the rhetorical line that Biden was “facing a challenge at the Southern border.” When President Biden addressed Congress April 28, he did not include the “challenge” at the border except to call for comprehensive immigration reform. No news here! Certainly no crisis.