COMMENTARY: Truth has consequences

During a White House briefing, a CNN reporter directly asked Fauci his opinion of the antimalarial medications boosted by Trump. The president physically -- and metaphorically -- inserted himself between the reporter and the doctor. "You don't have to answer," the president insisted. And Fauci fell silent.

That episode epitomizes the president's approach to the pandemic, and why it so profoundly dangerous. Yes, he's occasionally listened to Fauci and other experts, especially when the rising death toll made it clear that the country could not follow the president's delusional proposal to reopen the economy by Easter. But he thrashes and trashes his way through every day, eager to practice medicine without a license and contradict the scientists whose cautious counsel, he believes, will throttle the economic recovery and his own reelection chances.

In promoting the use of antimalarial drugs, "Dr. Trump" blithely tells the public, "What have you got to lose?" Plenty, say the experts.

Dr. Patrice Harris, president of the American Medical Association, told CNN she would not prescribe hydroxychloroquine for a patient with the coronavirus because it could cause fatal heart problems. "You could lose your life," she said. "It's unproven."