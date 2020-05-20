COMMENTARY: Truth about pandemic needed

We must understand the health and economic effect of the pandemics on a micro level, to address the inequitable burdens felt by populations such as immigrant and Native American communities, people of color, LGBTQ, and differently abled individuals and people at all levels of the economic spectrum. The U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey, which is intended to capture data on how Americans’ lives have been affected by the pandemic, should be extended beyond its current 90-day window and expanded to ensure it reaches vulnerable and marginalized populations.

But even the most thorough and thoughtful analysis will be meaningless if, as a country, we fail to take action to address the lessons learned. And we need not wait for a report to begin putting systems in place that will better prepare us to blunt the effect of the next pandemic threat.

It should be axiomatic that scientific integrity is crucial to public health decisions. Government scientists must be able to carry out and share their research without fear of reprisal. Advisory committees that provide recommendations to federal agencies should be staffed with experts, and their work should be transparent.