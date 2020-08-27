COMMENTARY: Trump's White House speech

From there he went on to accept the Democratic nomination for the third consecutive time, a first in presidential history. Some 700 miles away, delegates were listening via a special radio hookup, which was considered hi-tech for its time.

After formally accepting the nomination and thanking the delegates for the opportunity to be their standard bearer yet again, Roosevelt went on to lay out the foundation for his campaign against Republican Wendell Wilkie that fall.

It was easy to understand why he was speaking from the safety of the White House. He was the first president to attempt to break George Washington’s tradition of no third term.

While the party bosses were firmly in FDR’s camp, his aides weren’t 100 percent certain that grassroots Democrats would be. So, out of an abundance of caution, they kept Roosevelt at home rather than having him accept the nomination in person as he had done in 1932 and 1936. (Another campaign first, by the way.)

When all was said and done, Team Roosevelt had nothing to worry about. FDR was easily re-nominated on the first ballot. And he went on to win that record-shattering third term in an electoral landslide.