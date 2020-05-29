COMMENTARY: Trump's coronavirus bet

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Donald Trump is taking an enormous gamble in his enthusiasm for making believe the coronavirus is either not all that dangerous or else under control. He’s betting he can urge Americans to return to life as normal without suffering dire consequences. His presidency really depends on whether he wins the bet.

Millions of Americans are on his side. People just find it hard to believe that a virus can kill or sicken tens of thousands of people when life superficially appears unchanged. That’s a message that’s hard to convey, and Trump has his finger on the pulse of those who assume it just can’t happen to them. While everyone else around him may be wearing a face mask, he has yet to be seen with one.

Whatever I may think of Trump, I would definitely not want him to suffer as did Boris Johnson, the British prime minister who learned his lesson the hard way, winding up in the intensive-care unit with the virus after having brushed off the danger. Thank goodness he now seems cured.