COMMENTARY: Trumpism's lethal legacy

"The purpose of this program is to really center the voters who we know are particularly targeted by the Republicans' suppression efforts," Danielle Butterfield, the organization's executive director, told The New York Times. "Those are voters of color, Black and Latino voters specifically, and we plan to center them both in our creative and our targeting to make sure that they are aware of how empowering voting is."

The second front is legal challenges to many of the laws passed by Republican legislatures. Last year showed that even federal judges appointed by President Trump, bolstered by lifetime tenure, were able to resist his campaign of subversion. Attorney General Merrick Garland has announced he will double the number of lawyers committed to combating voter suppression and stated, "There are many things that are open to debate in America, but the right of all eligible citizens to vote is not one of them."

Moreover, in some states, even red ones, it remains possible to actually expand voting rights through bipartisan legislation, and one rather astounding example is Kentucky, Mitch McConnell's home state, which scaled up absentee voting for future elections.