COMMENTARY: Trump sets new standard

The media declared former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris winners of the election. The Electoral College is the constitutional body that declares the winner through a series of meetings and declarations ending Jan. 6, 2021, at 1 p.m. Seventy-plus million voters who supported President Donald Trump have not begun rioting, burning or looting any American cities, nor have they threatened any violence.
Half of Americans along with a complicit media have been consumed with bitterness and hatred of Trump and his supporters for more than four years, and they demonstrated that hatred 24/7. On the other hand, Trump supporters literally chanted, “We love Trump!” at his rallies. They also chanted “USA! USA! USA!” The 2020 election was a contest between hatred of vs. love for President Trump and America.
Trump set the bar for succeeding administrations. Unemployment rates fell to historic lows for all races, and wages surged particularly for middle and lower-income workers. Before COVID, America had more jobs open than workers to fill them. That’s the new standard.
Under Trump, America became energy independent and gas prices continue to hover around $2 a gallon nationwide. The energy sector has boomed under Trump’s administration. AND, the U.S. led the world in reducing CO2 emissions in 2019. That’s the new standard.
Trump rebuilt our military and improved the Department of Veterans Affairs with more accountability for employees and increased health care choices for veterans. He ended the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, and continues to bring troops home. He led NATO nations to begin paying their fair share of NATO expenses. That’s the new standard.
Trump really did help the Black community more than any other president. He signed the Future Act making permanent $255 million annual STEM funding for historically Black colleges and universities. Trump became the first sitting president to address the National HBCU Week Conference. He authorized the D.C. Opportunity Scholarship Program that has awarded scholarships to more than 10,000 students, more than 75% of whom are Black. That’s the new standard.
Trump created the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council that provided additional support for distressed communities. He created Opportunity Zones providing investment opportunities in nearly 9,000 economically distressed communities across America that have attracted $75 billion. That’s the new standard.
Trump championed the First Step Act, a criminal justice bill that makes the justice system fairer and helps former inmates transition back into society. More than 90% of those benefitting from the retroactive sentencing reductions are Black. That’s the new standard.
Trump led his administration in securing peace agreements between Israel and three Arab nations: United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan. America’s ties with Israel and Middle Eastern nations have never been stronger. That’s the new standard.
Nov. 7, 2020, Washington Post headline: “Biden plans immediate flurry of executive orders to reverse Trump policies.” Biden has pledged to undo everything Trump has accomplished. Will the next administration meet the new standard Trump set for succeeding administrations?
Will the left continue to hate Trump supporters? Will lower and middle-income workers get their jobs back? Will cost-of-living expenses rise? What new steps will the next administration take to end COVID? Will those steps infringe on guaranteed freedoms spelled out in the Bill of Rights?
Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville, Miss. You may contact him at PJandMe2@gmail.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!