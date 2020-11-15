COMMENTARY: Trump sets new standard

The media declared former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris winners of the election. The Electoral College is the constitutional body that declares the winner through a series of meetings and declarations ending Jan. 6, 2021, at 1 p.m. Seventy-plus million voters who supported President Donald Trump have not begun rioting, burning or looting any American cities, nor have they threatened any violence.

Half of Americans along with a complicit media have been consumed with bitterness and hatred of Trump and his supporters for more than four years, and they demonstrated that hatred 24/7. On the other hand, Trump supporters literally chanted, “We love Trump!” at his rallies. They also chanted “USA! USA! USA!” The 2020 election was a contest between hatred of vs. love for President Trump and America.

Trump set the bar for succeeding administrations. Unemployment rates fell to historic lows for all races, and wages surged particularly for middle and lower-income workers. Before COVID, America had more jobs open than workers to fill them. That’s the new standard.

Under Trump, America became energy independent and gas prices continue to hover around $2 a gallon nationwide. The energy sector has boomed under Trump’s administration. AND, the U.S. led the world in reducing CO2 emissions in 2019. That’s the new standard.