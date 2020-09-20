COMMENTARY: Trump’s Nobel is deserved

These are big developments, the groundwork for a coalition that could help Israel, Arab nations and the United States in facing down the threat of the brutal and predatory regime in Iran, while fostering, at long last, Arab-Israeli ties conducive to prosperity and peace. No wonder this approach inspired a member of the Norwegian parliament to nominate Trump for a Nobel.

That said, there’s almost no chance the Nobel Committee will opt for Trump. Not only is he a controversial American president, but the Nobel itself is an oddball prize. While widely revered as one of the world’s top honors, the Nobel has been awarded over the years to an eclectic mix of true heroes, inept visionaries, and, on occasion, malign actors. If you ever find yourself wondering what Mother Teresa and Yasser Arafat had in common, they were both Nobel Peace laureates.

The criteria for the prize are a muddle, dating back to confusion on the part of the founder, Alfred Nobel, about how best to engender peace. Nobel stipulated, reasonably enough, that the prize should go to “the person who shall have done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations.”