COMMENTARY: Trump’s last stand

Granted the Singapore summit was an amazing sham that produced nothing other than torrents of verbiage and video footage for the mass media, but Trump got away with it. So sure was he of its success that he claimed that he and Kim “fell in love” and averted a second Korean War. The summit goes down in history not as a diplomatic triumph in which Kim gave up his nukes and missiles, which he still has no intention of doing, but a memorable exercise in showmanship.

It might be too much to expect Biden and Trump to embrace each other after all the abuse Trump goes on heaping on the president-elect and the entire election. We don’t even know if Trump is ever simply going to concede, as is customary, much less receive Biden gracefully in the Oval Office for a nice little chat before Biden’s inauguration or even attend the inauguration, as outgoing presidents have always done.

We must, though, expect the unexpected. How about, for instance, yet another meeting between Trump and Kim ― this time with Trump going to Pyongyang as ex-president? He would not be the first former president to do just that.