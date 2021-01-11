COMMENTARY: Trump is right on Iran

Biden could, however, put a progressive spin on his Iran policy. There is no reason why Democrats should support organized labor everywhere except inside Iran. The George W. Bush administration missed its Lech Walesa moment when, in 2005, Iranian labor activists staged wildcat strikes to demand back wages and protest poor working conditions. Every dollar the Revolutionary Guard-owned companies are forced to pay workers is money unavailable to fund nuclear enrichment or build missiles. Rather than simply give the regime cash transfers, money could be better spent on strike funds and in integrating independent Iranian trade unions into international confederations.

Biden might also rally progressives and European Greens to empower Iranian environmentalists. Anyone who has ever visited Tehran witnesses what poor stewards the regime is of the environment. The 18,000-foot Mount Damavand lies less than 50 miles from Tehran, but is visible only a few times each year because of Tehran’s thick smog. Rather than empower its environmentalists, the regime imprisons them. Simply put, the regime is both suspicious of any organization that transcends class and politics and fears crossing the Revolutionary Guards, which own the worst polluting companies.

The Islamic Republic played the waiting game to survive Trump. Biden could return the favor to strip Iran of its nuclear ambitions. He might talk but without artificial urgency. And while his chief supporters might want to blunt sanctions, Biden might channel aid to the Iranian most oppressed by the regime rather than those who run it. To succeed, diplomacy should be both smart and bipartisan.

Michael Rubin is a resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

