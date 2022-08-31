COMMENTARY: Trump is not the problem

In Ecclesiastes, Solomon wrote, “Because the sentence against an evil deed is not executed quickly, therefore the hearts of the sons of men among them are given fully to do evil.” In Matthew’s gospel Jesus said, “And because lawlessness is increased, most people’s love will grow cold.”

Last week a video showed a criminal “sucker punching” another man who was just standing on the corner. The punch put the victim into a coma and seriously damaged his brain. The criminal, who has a long history of crimes, was arrested and appeared before a judge who released him back onto the street without bail.

Videos showing violent attacks by angry bullies against the most vulnerable among us lead newscasts every day. Viewers are no longer shocked at the brutality of these bullies or at the damage they inflict on their victims.

Those on the political right blast the police and judicial system for their failure to prevent or prosecute these violent criminal acts. The left says Trump continually creates chaos.

Our southern border is wide open and authorities predict more than 2 million illegal aliens will cross this fiscal year. President Joe Biden has shattered illegal immigration numbers. Fentanyl, human traffickers, and even terrorists keep on crossing the border in record numbers without resistance. Those on the political right continually call for shutting the border. The left says Trump is dividing America.

January 2021, the price of gasoline averaged $2.33/gallon in America. Biden signed executive orders on his first day in office squashing America’s fossil fuel energy sector. By June 2022, the average price of gas had soared to more than $5/gallon. This month gas prices have slowly declined to $3.93. The left roars that Biden is lowering the price of gas, and that Trump incites white supremacy violence across America.

Inflation in America stood at 1.4% in January 2021. By June 2022, inflation had ballooned to 9.1%. It has since dropped to 8.5%. Biden declared “zero inflation” in July, the left cheered Biden’s stupendous success in eliminating inflation, and chanted that Trump is destroying democracy.

Democrats in Congress passed and Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act that among other things increases the IRS budget by $80 billion over the next 10 years and doubles the number of employees. The left says Trump’s policies helped the rich and hurt the working class.

In June the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, sending the “abortion rights” issue back to the individual states. The left howled that abortion had been outlawed across America and that the court would next overturn same-sex and interracial marriage. They said Trump was sending America back to the 1950s.

The left supports “gender affirming care” for children as young as 6 years old, calling for surgeries and hormonal therapy to help children K-12 transition to another gender. Parents and other caregivers have legally facilitated doctors removing little girls’ breasts as well as little boys’ genitals.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, has introduced the “Protect Children’s Innocence Act” that would make hormonal or sex reassignment surgeries on a minor a Class C felony.

Many hearts in America are given fully to do evil, overwhelming many others with their lawlessness. Don’t let our hearts grow cold. Trump is not the problem.