COMMENTARY: Trump is loser for GOP

"You don't have to be a genius to succeed in politics," the late Robert F. Kennedy once told a friend of mine. "But you do have to be able to count."

In a nutshell, that's why the Republican Party needs somehow to shed itself of former Boss Trump or, for practical purposes, it will cease to exist. "Practical purposes" defined as winning national elections.

Polls show that strong majorities of GOP voters have been taken in by Trump's biggest and most fundamental lie: that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him due to massive voter fraud. Never mind that Trump's peerless team of crackpot lawyers failed in 60 separate state and federal courts to prove a single claim. Not one. Or that the infinitely cunning Democrats somehow managed to lose congressional seats while also cheating Trump.

Never mind, too, that Republican election officials in Georgia, to name just one state Trump lost, recounted the votes three times without changing the result; or that two Trump-endorsed candidates then proceeded to lose U.S. Senate runoff elections there and promptly conceded defeat.