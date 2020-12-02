COMMENTARY: Trump is just being Trump

Donald Trump’s greatest skill as a businessman is using the courts to turn failure into success. He has led companies into bankruptcies six times, losing billions of dollars of other people’s money — while enriching himself through court-mediated settlements.

His campaign to overturn the election results comes from the same playbook. With unlimited legal advice paid for by donations — again, using other people’s money for his personal ends — he will try every legal gambit possible until the clock runs out.

Trump literally has nothing to lose. He knows he has lost the election, so anything he gets in the courts is upside.

And even if he gets nothing substantial from the legal system, which is certain, at least he can soothe his humiliation at being fired, by crippling President-elect Joe Biden’s efforts to mount a smooth transition.

But Trump’s biggest aim in the legal charades playing out in courtrooms all across the country is to convince his base that he has been stabbed in the back by a rigged election.