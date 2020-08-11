COMMENTARY: Trump election tweet — nonsense!

Expanding vote-by-mail options is extremely important, but we also need states to be prioritizing election security measures that make sure every vote in counted and working to adopt policies that ensure there is safe in-person voting options for November. It also means Congress needs to allocate significant funding to the states right away to help them do this in the next coronavirus relief package.

Election administrators and elected officials have a responsibility to make our voting systems work for all voters so they can make their voices heard, regardless if they are voting in person at their local polling place or at home by mail. We can avoid and fix the issues we saw in several primary elections if we act now.

At the end of the day, though, elections are decided by us — the voters. Voting is both an individual act we do based on our political beliefs, but it is also something we do as a nation to help shape the future of our communities and country. If a large portion of the people do not show up and make our voices heard this November, then the people in power trying to suppress our vote and confuse us about the timing of the election will claim victory. We cannot — and will not — let that happen.

This year’s general election will be Nov. 3, and there is no way for Trump to change that on his own. The only thing he can do is try to confuse and scare us, and deflect our attention away from the economic and public health crisis that he has ignored and his administration has failed to appropriately address. This is his strategy to get us not to show up to vote, regardless if it is with a mail-in ballot or at a voting center. I, for one, refuse to allow him to suppress my vote and you shouldn’t either.

Sylvia Albert is the director of voting and elections at Common Cause. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.

