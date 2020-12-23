COMMENTARY: True story of BLM hero

Even Breonna's boyfriend says they knocked. You're the bagwoman for a major crack cocaine operation, there's loud banging on your door after midnight, and your reaction is: The last thing I imagined was that it could be the police!

Team Breonna makes a big point of the fact that the police found no drugs or money at her apartment. Yeah, that's because they didn't look.

The first officer through the door was shot by Breonna's boyfriend -- who eventually admitted he shot first -- and the officers returned fire, hitting Breonna five times, one fatally. (All proved by federal ballistics reports.) In the commotion after the shootout, the officers never executed the search warrant.

That was confirmed by a police investigator to the grand jury -- and also by Jamarcus, who said in jailhouse recordings that his money was still at Breonna's house:

Jamarcus: "It was there, it was there, it was there ... They didn't do nothing though that's the problem ... [Breonna's boyfriend] said ain't none of that go on."

[Unidentified man] to Jamarcus: "So they didn't take none of the money?"

Jamarcus: "[Breonna's boyfriend] said that none of that go on. He said Homicide came straight on the scene and they went to packaging Bre and they left."