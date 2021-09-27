COMMENTARY: Toward election integrity

The bill also would require a baseline of standards for mail-in voting. Many states expanded the ability to vote by mail during the pandemic, and those systems performed beautifully. There is simply no reason to restrict those options now, given their track record of success. Voting by mail is a necessary option for people people who have trouble physically appearing in person to vote–whether they are working, live in a far-off rural area, are in college, disabled, elderly, or otherwise unable to travel and stand in line to vote–by declaring that all registered voters may request mail-in ballots.

Although some states choose to conduct their elections entirely by mail, that system should never be forced upon the states by the federal government. This bill puts the power to decide how to vote in the hands of the voter, not the government.

The bill also asks states to use voting systems that use paper ballots that can be verified by voters, so in the event an audit is needed, there is no question about its accuracy. To help, grants will be available for the states to create ballot tracking systems and purchase modern quality voting equipment. Without verified paper ballots and tracking, there isn’t even a dependable way to even audit elections, should that be necessary.

Voters in one state should be able to trust that their fellow voters in another state have a similar set of standards for their elections. Given the high stakes of our national elections, it’s long past time to implement these basic guarantees for the voters participating in those elections.

