COMMENTARY: Too many faulty assumptions

Contrary to what the plan claims, internet prices in the U.S. are more affordable than in other countries. Studies that rank the U.S. below peer countries in internet affordability almost universally fail to consider its price relative to consumer income. Income is an important factor to consider because U.S. employees earn on average nearly $20,000 more per year than workers in other OECD nations. When taking into account various factors, the U.S. ranked third in the overall rankings accounting for availability, affordability, relevance, and readiness in 2020 according to The Economist Index; and in the category of affordability, the U.S. was first in 2020.

Moreover, compared to western Europe, the U.S. is half as dense, which means that the cost of stringing fiber would be substantially higher than in Europe. Yet, its prices are more favorable.

Operating on the false assumption that internet prices are much higher than in other nations leads to policy recommendations that would be detrimental to consumers, such as favoring government-owned networks and price caps. Constraints on internet service prices would limit revenues for providers and disincentivize investment in new and state-of-the-art broadband infrastructure. Less investment into broadband would cost the American economy up to 700,000 new jobs and as much as $80 billion in added GDP over the next decade.