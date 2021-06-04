COMMENTARY: Too little, too late

The Food and Drug Administration recently approved two over-the-counter, at-home rapid coronavirus tests. Harvard epidemiologist Dr. Michael Mina called this development “a major advance.”

He’s right. But the FDA should have reached this milestone months ago. Regulators dawdled, and thousands of people died.

Public health experts have been calling for at-home COVID-19 tests since the early days of the pandemic. With more testing, more people would know they had the virus, stayed home, and slowed the virus’s spread.

For much of the past year, getting tested has been tedious and time-consuming. In the beginning, there was a test shortage. Some patients left crowded testing centers in tears after being turned away. Others had to wait multiple days for their test results.

Even when testing became more widely available, people still waited in hours-long lines or had to visit places like clinics and hospitals, where they faced a greater risk of contracting the virus to get tested.

It took until July — some four months after COVID-19 was declared a pandemic — for the FDA to issue guidelines for approving at-home tests without a prescription.