COMMENTARY: Tobacco bans are disaster

Again, this data supports the conclusion that bans on tobacco products fail in their primary objective. That’s particularly true in regions like New England, where it’s easy to cross state lines. For states, this is a double loss: Not only are their attempts to force their residents to become healthier failing, but they’re also driving sales tax revenue to neighboring economies.

One reason bans on flavored tobacco may fail is that, despite the paternalistic concern in which they’re wrapped, the use of the law — which carries penalties for violation — makes people feel they’re being coerced. And nothing breeds intransigence, particularly in New England, like coercion.

As one Massachusetts smoker, interviewed by WBUR in a New Hampshire smoke shop, said, “If they ban them over here, then I’ll go to the next state that’s got ’em, you know. I think it’s stupid that they banned it, and I’m going to keep vaping anyways.”

In Rhode Island, which permanently banned flavored vape products in March 2020, consumers and smoke shop owners had a similar reaction, with some who smoked flavored products pointing out that the likely effect would be to drive many back to smoking cigarettes.