COMMENTARY: 'To everything, there is season'

First, build a muscle for tolerance. If we can squelch our craving for the constant bombardment of news and social media we know we will agree with and eat some humble pie by not believing we have all the right answers, we might begin to build tolerance. We might lose our self-righteousness, even if its genesis lies in wanting to do good. Good is complicated. My suggestion? Count to five before responding for better listening and less counter-punching.

Next, identify our common endpoints. Most of our disagreements are less about the desired outcome and more about how we get there. Goals such as economic opportunity for all, and better systems of healthcare, education, and housing are not owned by one party. It’s our approaches that vary most. Can we start by acknowledging common endpoints to create a basis of faith?

Finally, are you a doomer or a bloomer? Our attitude makes us. The term “self-fulfilling prophecy” exists for a reason. We can be as noble or as base as we choose to be. We can reinforce hope, or we can be Chicken Little, whose sky is always falling.

Those words — tolerance, common ground, positive outlook — are just words, and we know that the doing is hard. But ask yourself, what choice do you have?