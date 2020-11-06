COMMENTARY: Time to overturn Roe

Her quote was prescient: "I think that indicates that Roe doesn't fall in that category (of super precedence) ... Scholars across the spectrum say that doesn't mean that Roe should be overruled, but descriptively it does mean that it's not a case that everyone has accepted."

A senior Democratic aide at the hearing spoke to the Democrats’ ignorance of the divisive nature of Roe. They just could not understand why Barrett could not agree Roe was super precedence: "Under her reasoning, Roe vs. Wade could be upheld a dozen more times, but would still not be considered super precedent. That's because, according to her rationale, as long as right-wing groups continue to challenge Roe vs. Wade in court, it's vulnerable to being overturned."

The abortion Democrats seem to forget that even Supreme Court justices like Scalia and Thomas, and top constitutional scholars, hold Roe as bad precedence. This is in addition to serious federal and state politicians pushing for the overturning of Roe.