COMMENTARY: Time to invest in yourself

My 100-year-old friend who lives close by says she eats a little of everything but very little of everything, with a focus on vegetables, fruits and staying active. There has to be something to her lifestyle because it works for her. She still lives alone, in her own house and cares for herself. She laughs a lot and has a lot of adoring friends.

So while you are building your financial security, invest in your health. See your doctor. Have routine blood tests. Monitor your blood sugar, LDL (bad cholesterol), blood pressure and have an occasional CT or MRI scan to find out what you really look like on the inside. If your doctor finds something, then you can tackle what you know about. If you don’t know what your enemy is, then you can’t put up a defense or an offense.

Investing time in taking care of yourself means you can enjoy your life longer. You will be in a better position to help your family or friends, instead of them taking care of you. Keep moving. Take your vitamins, eat as healthy as possible. What do you have to lose? Consider all you might gain.

Dr. Glenn Mollette is a graduate of numerous schools including Georgetown College, Southern and Lexington seminaries in Kentucky. He is the author of 13 books including "Uncommon Sense." His column is published weekly in over 600 publications in all 50 states.

