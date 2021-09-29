COMMENTARY: Time to end panic-demic

They have lied to us, made us sicker, killed us, and ruined lives. They have divided us, restricted us and made us afraid. “They” are governmental and institutional policy-makers, Big Pharma and media.

The Global Covid Summit met in Rome, Italy, for three days in the middle of September, during which time scientists and physicians compared studies and COVID treatments from around the world. Dr. Robert Malone, a pioneer in mRNA vaccines while working at the Salk Institute in San Diego in 1988, announced the Rome Declaration at the summit.

The declaration begins: “Thousands have died from Covid as a result of being denied life-saving early treatment. The Declaration is a battle cry from physicians who are daily fighting for the right to treat their patients, and the right of patients to receive those treatments – without fear of interference, retribution or censorship by government, pharmacies, pharmaceutical corporations, and big tech. We demand that these groups step aside and honor the sanctity and integrity of the patient-physician relationship, the fundamental maxim ‘First Do No Harm,’ and the freedom of patients and physicians to make informed medical decisions. Lives depend on it.”

Are COVID policymakers following the science when mandating vaccines for children? No! Science says they are endangering children!