COMMENTARY: Time to end draft registration

In a rare moment of moral clarity, U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, points out that "America's daughters shouldn't be drafted against their will."

As a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, the usually bellicose Cotton voted against advancing the upcoming National Defense Authorization Act after committee chair Jack Reed, D-Rhode Island, added an amendment requiring women between the ages of 18 and 25 to register with the Selective Service System.

It's good to see Cotton on the right side of an issue, as happens occasionally (very occasionally). And the NDAA, being mostly unrelated to anything resembling actual "national defense," deserves to go down hard for many, many reasons.

But where's Cotton's opposition to requiring MEN to register for the draft?

In the early 1970s, the U.S. armed forces transitioned to an "all-volunteer force" after drafting 2.2 million men into its Vietnam war machine between 1964 and 1973. About 1.5 million Americans were drafted for the Korean War, 10 million for World War 2, and 2.8 million for World War 1. Draft registration ended in 1975, but resumed in 1980.