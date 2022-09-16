COMMENTARY: Time for virtual legislative sessions

The South Carolina General Assembly held a full 170-member session at the Statehouse in 2022 even while the coronavirus continued to spread. The session exposed all 170-plus staff to the dangers of both coronavirus and travel, and incurred millions of dollars of unnecessary costs on taxpayers. The session could have been held online in a virtual format with everybody working from home on their computers much more safely and at much less cost.

Mass legislative sessions have been held since 1776 when South Carolina first became a state, but there is no longer a need to drag from all over the state all 170 legislators to the Statehouse as in the 18th century to hold committee meetings, conduct debates or vote on bills. In most cases such work can be done in a virtual format with legislators in more safe and convenient locations at or near home.

The reasons for technological modernization are obvious. First, virtual sessions would save 170 legislators an estimated 1,000 hours each week in travel time from their homes to Columbia to attend sessions, which run generally from noon on Tuesday, all day Wednesday and to noon on Thursday.

At present the 170 are each paid $223.17 per day, subject to change, for all three days, a total of $38,000 per day, which means each member is paid whether they travel nearly 300 miles round trip from Beaufort like Sen. Tom Davis to the Statehouse or drive only from Columbia or nearby.

Our 170 legislators drive an estimated 27,000 miles per week on our dangerous highways and are paid by the taxpayers 62.5 cents per mile, a total of some $16,875 per week at the current rate.

Another benefit of shifting to a virtual format would be that it would make it easier for many capable citizens such as mothers with young children, business people, disabled citizens, persons vulnerable to contagious diseases as sickle cell patients, working people and seniors to serve in the legislature. Many are now deterred from running for office because of health issues, time demands, and distance and travel impediments.

There may be some rare situations in which it would still be useful to convene all 170 legislators at the Statehouse to conduct public business, and such sessions could be held at the discretion of the Senate and House even while much of the work would be done in a virtual format.

It is now time for the General Assembly to experiment with virtual sessions as a more efficient, safer, more diverse and inclusive, and less costly way of conducting legislative business. There are no constitutional barriers to prevent such an experiment and the legislature has powers to pass any laws and rules required to shift to virtual proceedings.