COMMENTARY: Thwarting majority will

Maybe Castro didn't notice, but the irony was overwhelming. The Democrats in Washington who want to kill the filibuster say they're doing it because the filibuster allows the minority -- Republicans -- to thwart the will of majority Democrats. Leave aside that the Senate is evenly divided, 50-50, and it is only the tie-breaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris that gives them the most tenuous of majorities. Democrats say they are sick of a minority being able to frustrate the majority.

And yet what are Democrats doing in Texas? As the minority unable to outvote majority Republicans, they have walked out of the House to frustrate the will of the majority. They have exercised what is sometimes called a "walking filibuster." And some of them are doing it even as they encourage Washington Democrats to get rid of the filibuster.

By the way, the Texas Democrats' tactics are nothing new. Back in 2003, when Republicans had just won a majority in the Texas House and set about work on redistricting, Democrats actually fled the state to deny the GOP a quorum to continue the work. They didn't just leave the building, they left the state. Then-Gov. Rick Perry called a special session, and Democrats left the state again, gathering in New Mexico. A standoff ensued. But the majority finally won.