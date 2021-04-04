COMMENTARY: Throwing money at rich

Second, it’s a marketplace with government-subsidized demand (through the guaranteed loans) and restricted supply — making tuition costs unnecessarily high. Essentially, all of this boils down to the fact that college is more expensive than it should be and a lot of places that offer a worthless product are surviving.

A lot of the people who have student debt from worthless degrees didn’t know what they were getting into. It’s not unreasonable to view that as a scam. It’s not unreasonable to materially support those people as we might materially support the victims of any other scam.

But we should be directing our policy energy toward stopping the scam enterprise as a whole. If we merely pay off the people who have been scammed, we only make it more worthwhile for scammers to set up shop. That’s why any good-faith effort at tackling the higher education mess has to address the incentives the government provides for bad schools to keep selling worthless degrees.

Untargeted student loan forgiveness wouldn’t do anything to address the bad incentives in higher-ed. On its own, it would make those incentives worse. Thus, untargeted forgiveness would be a mere wealth transfer at best. And despite the way boosters talk about it, it would be a wealth transfer that’d mostly go to the highest-earning people in the country.