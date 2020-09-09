COMMENTARY: Throwing it to Trump?

Regular people had to post the true Trump quote, including this part: "... and I'm not talking about the neo-Nazis and white nationalists, because they should be condemned totally. But you had many people in that group other than neo-Nazis and white nationalists ..."

Can Joe withdraw now?

No, he doubled-down, repeating the lie in his taped convention speech. Then regular people produced the quote all over again.

The media regularly invoke the neo-Nazi lie in some sort of weird sacramental ritual. And regular people have to keep posting the truth over and over and over again.

If Trump could be locked in the basement like Biden, he'd probably be re-elected just to spite the media.

There are plenty of things for the media to dunk Trump on, by which I mean things he's actually done as opposed to things the media wish he'd done. But no, they have to tell huge stinking lies about him. Even a guilty person can be framed, and that's what's happening to Trump.

The media hysterically denounce Trump for opposing vote-by-mail, smugly announcing that vote-by-mail is exactly the same as absentee voting, as Chuck Todd emphatically stated on MSNBC.