COMMENTARY: Threat to rule of law

President Joe Biden’s executive order creating a Commission on the Supreme Court purports to “provide an analysis of the principal arguments in the contemporary public debate for and against Supreme Court reform.” In reality, it’s just another political power move — one the country rejected before.

His fellow progressive Democrats in Congress did not bother to wait for the commission’s conclusions. Rather, they began pushing legislation that proposes adding four seats to the court — a move known more commonly as court-packing — giving their president (and party) the opportunity to ensure their policy agenda sails through all three branches of government. Turning the court into nothing more than another radically partisan body is of no concern to progressives. That is undoubtedly the desired outcome.

Frustrated by what they see as a “conservative” court that includes three justices – Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, and Barrett – with whom they disagree and therefore deem “illegitimate,” progressives seem willing to undermine any aspect of our republic necessary to exact political revenge. Those Americans not bent on a court-packing scheme see the political move for what it is: An attempted coup against our Constitution.