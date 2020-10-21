COMMENTARY: Threat of historical ignorance

Historic knowledge has only spiraled downhill since 2011 in the decreasing performance of college students with respect to American history. A 2018 Woodrow Wilson Center Poll found that 60% of college students couldn’t name our enemies in World War II. 37% believed Benjamin Franklin invented the light bulb. There was complete historic ignorance of the Holocaust.

A 2020 National Assessment of Educational Progress found that only 15% of eighth-graders were proficient at U.S. History. At the same time, the studies found exploding alternatives to U.S. history in cultural studies and other such programs. This dynamic helps explain why the completely discredited “history” of the 1619 project made such headway.

Americans must recognize the danger of the lack of knowledge of American history among our young. It’s also time to recognize the danger of what’s filling the void, with alternative “history” bringing hatred of America. We must understand and recognize the connection between national historic ignorance and the seeming hatred for America we have experienced with the destruction of many historic national icons, and destruction of so many memorials to American history and culture.

The similarity with the Cultural Revolution in China is inescapable. History teaches that a nation is only vanquished when a generation is cut off from its past. Let’s ensure our past is preserved if we want to ensure America is never vanquished.

Bill Connor, an Army Infantry colonel, author and Orangeburg attorney, has deployed multiple times to the Middle East. Connor was the senior U.S. military adviser to Afghan forces in Helmand Province, where he received the Bronze Star. A Citadel graduate with a JD from USC, he is also a Distinguished Graduate of the U.S. Army War College, earning his master of strategic studies. He is the author of the book "Articles from War.”

