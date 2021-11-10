COMMENTARY: This should be a cakewalk

Maybe we could get busy in our nation and stay out of other country's business for a while. Maybe we could take a break from fighting among ourselves. A working nation will be a much happier nation. We hear all this bull talk about we’ll never get out of debt from this infrastructure bill and we won’t.

However, we’ve spent too much time trying to solve the world’s issues while ignoring our own problems. We need to work on our homeland. The roof is leaking, the walls are crumbling, the electrical work needs to be repaired. The water we are drinking is dirty. The driveway is crumbling and potholes abound. The plant down in town relocated and the local coal mine closed. Things are tough.

The house needs a lot of repair but it’s hard to repair a house and buy expensive groceries on the meager wages that are available to most Americans. Families can’t live on $15 an hour, or go to the doctor. Over 40 mllion Americans still live in poverty. Millions more live right above the poverty line and struggle.