COMMENTARY: This has got to stop

We have a deep-rooted problem in our country. Far too many police encounters with citizens end in the death of suspects, and far too few police are held accountable. The legal standard, in many cases, for justifying the use of lethal police force amounts to an officer claiming, “I felt afraid for my life.” While that is often accurate, it is also often insufficient. It is by some metrics easier for a police officer to justify killing an American citizen in inner city Minneapolis than for a special forces soldier to justify killing a terrorist in Fallujah, Iraq. This has got to stop.

At the same time, protests have yet again rapidly turned into violent mobs that have destroyed, looted and physically threatened fellow citizens. In Minneapolis, a mob set fire to a small business store front and firefighters had to risk their own lives rushing through the mob to rescue families living in second and third-floor apartments above the store. Similarly, in Louisville a protest started in response to yet another police killing quickly descended into violence and seven people were shot.