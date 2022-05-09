COMMENTARY: Things that aren't so

Remember when President Ronald Reagan said, “It isn't so much that liberals are ignorant. It's just that they know so many things that aren't so.” Offspring of those liberals have grown up to be extreme far left woke progressives whose belief systems have little to do with reality and everything to do with disruption and division.

Democrats, the media in general, and the press in particular continue their decades old political affiliation. In the past seven years, this group has focused like a laser on Donald Trump. The attention has nothing to do with politics or policies. Trump’s politics are, granted, lacking in many ways. Voters either love him or hate him. There are few voters in between. Nevertheless, President Trump’s economic policies in particular served him and America very well. The contrast between Trump’s economic success and Biden’s failure is historically dismal.

When inflation began its meteoric rise early in 2021, Biden’s administration blamed Trump and the pandemic. During Trump’s four years in the White House (2017-20), inflation floated at 2.1%, 2.1%, 1.9%, 2.3% and 1.4% respectively. Biden supersized inflation to 7% in his first year, and 2022 has already reached 8.5%. Trump did not raise inflation the past two years while he has not been in office. That claim is also “things that aren’t so.”

Trump’s stance on social issues like K-12 education stood head and shoulders above Biden’s. School shutdowns during COVID-19 attracted attention of parents who stayed home with children. During school hours parents were introduced to and indoctrinated with Critical Race Theory (CRT) alongside their elementary aged children. Parents learned how race alone predetermined children’s potential. CRT was rarely if ever taught as a course, but was insidiously woven into the fabric of reading, history, science and math courses. Teachers taught children that race determined who was more likely to be a victim or an oppressor according to CRT. As Reagan said, “things that aren’t so.”

Are we better off than we were 16 months ago? Those still pathologically obsessed with thoughts of Trump have been programmed to answer, “Absolutely!” Why? Because they believe so many “things that aren’t so.”

Democrats, media and press, along with "the government" characterize Trump as a white, rich, corporate guy who tweets really uncouth thoughts. Former President Trump is the number 1 campaign issue for Democrats in the the next two elections. Why would such a large block of ideologues pledge to cancel one man? Is he that powerful? Is he that scary?

Elon Musk’s bid to buy Twitter and turn it into a private business really flushed out a lot of woke emotions from every nook and cranny in America. Will Musk restore Trump’s Twitter account? What about Musk’s pledge to open Twitter to uncensored speech? What if Musk’s "fact checkers" and algorithms create a level playing field between woke Twitterers and their critics who finally get to voice their perspectives in an open public square?

Twitter and other social media platforms have been programmed to censor and shame conservative voices while elevating some of the crudest woke rhetoric to top of lists in the Twitter-verse. It’s time to hear the other side in America’s social and political wars. Voters are tired of America’s A-List elitist celebrities preaching so many “things that aren’t so.”

Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville, Miss. You may contact him at PJandMe2@gmail.com.

