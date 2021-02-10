COMMENTARY: Things learned during COVID

Regarding doctors’ offices, we have seen that some are much more diligent than others in making you feel comfortable about their cleaning methods. Some allow patients to remain in the car until they are called inside. Others have chairs around the wall of the waiting room that hardly come close to the distance that should be allowed between people. They all hand you the same clipboard and pen that someone else has just used. I give my highest rating to the RMC Family Practice Office in Holly Hill. They come closest to having it right.

A rather surprising thing I learned is that apparently many people don’t dress if they have nowhere to go. For me, I’ve always had nighttime clothes and daytime clothes. I don’t sleep in my daytime clothes, and I don’t spend the day in nighttime clothes, unless I’m sick. That idea took me by surprise.

Are daytime clothes uncomfortable to many people? We have never missed a morning of dressing for the day. How hard is it to put on jeans and a T-shirt or sweater? -- or something fancier if it makes you happy. Part of my daytime clothes now is a mask, which I hang over my left ear. That way, if somebody stops by, I just have to hitch up the other side.