COMMENTARY: Things learned during COVID

It is amazing what you can learn when you basically stay home in your own little cocoon, without much face-to-face interaction. We have not been in a store, restaurant or places where people gather (other than doctors’ offices) in almost a year ... actually, 322 days as I write this.
We have had visitors on our patio or in the shelter of our garage from time to time, including birthdays, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Even our children mostly confine their visits to outdoors, and to protect us, none of them comes near us without wearing a mask.
Our church services are even outdoors, conducted with our pastor speaking from the picnic shelter there, while we sit in the comfort of our own car-pews. Because the church has access to an FM Band, we are able to listen on the car radio and have the volume to our own choosing with the heat or AC set so that it is comfortable to us.
New neighbors moved into a house just two doors away last spring. I welcomed them with a note sent by U.S. Mail!!! I gave them my email address and phone number, and we have been in contact that way. She sent a photograph of their four beautiful children.
We left vegetables at their house for them this summer, and she left a jar of pasta sauce here that she made using some of those vegetables. So, that was Lesson #1: Adjustments had to be made just to do things we always took for granted. That was a hard lesson to learn.
Regarding doctors’ offices, we have seen that some are much more diligent than others in making you feel comfortable about their cleaning methods. Some allow patients to remain in the car until they are called inside. Others have chairs around the wall of the waiting room that hardly come close to the distance that should be allowed between people. They all hand you the same clipboard and pen that someone else has just used. I give my highest rating to the RMC Family Practice Office in Holly Hill. They come closest to having it right.
A rather surprising thing I learned is that apparently many people don’t dress if they have nowhere to go. For me, I’ve always had nighttime clothes and daytime clothes. I don’t sleep in my daytime clothes, and I don’t spend the day in nighttime clothes, unless I’m sick. That idea took me by surprise.
Are daytime clothes uncomfortable to many people? We have never missed a morning of dressing for the day. How hard is it to put on jeans and a T-shirt or sweater? -- or something fancier if it makes you happy. Part of my daytime clothes now is a mask, which I hang over my left ear. That way, if somebody stops by, I just have to hitch up the other side.
There are lessons that everybody in group 1-A for the COVID-19 vaccine had to learn. The main one was this: People who don’t have an email address are discriminated against. As many of you did, I learned that the hard way. Husband Charlie, having retired before computers were necessary to work, never had any reason to need an email address. He and his friends are quite happy talking to one another on the phone.
So, when it was time to fill out an application to schedule our shots, I filled his out first, and I used MY email address. Then I began again to schedule my date and discovered I couldn’t get an appointment -- because my email address had already been used. That took weeks to overcome.
We have now had our first vaccine doses, because other avenues of scheduling became available. But the email lesson was a truly UNNECESSARY one to have to learn. It makes no sense! Why should it matter if two -- or three or four -- people use the same email address?
Then there are lessons we learned about drive-by or curbside food service. Since our bank is in one town, our drugstore in another and our doctors in yet another, there is a variety of food places to choose from when we eat before/after going to those.
We have had some good experiences and some not-so-good ones. I’m going to share a few with you. If they weren’t good, I won’t use their names. We got curbside food from Chestnut Grill and House of Pizza (in Orangeburg), Vasilios (in Holly Hill), and Clark’s Restaurant, Craig’s Deli and the Thai House Restaurant (in Santee). Our orders were always correct, and the people who brought our food out were pleasant.
It was the ones who have always dealt with pickup service that seemed to have the most problems. Places where you speak your order and then drive up for food are no better than the person who TAKES the order.
Once, I ordered two CHEESEburgers clearly saying, “Two cheeseburgers with lettuce, tomato and onions.” The person taking the order said, “You don’t want ketchup?” I answered, “Yes, I do want ketchup.” When we got home, we had two HAMburgers with a smidgen of ketchup and one onion ring. Not an onion slice. One onion RING -- no lettuce and no tomato.
When we ordered chicken from another place, I gave Charlie’s order plus his two side choices, and then I ordered my chicken and side. As soon as I gave her my choice, I said, “No, please change that to french fries.” We got home to discover we had the chicken and three orders of french fries. Because at times the lines are quite long, I have a suggestion for fast-food management: You need to have your menu BEFORE customers reach the spot where they place their order. Then there is plenty of time to make a decision before getting to the speaker.
Over time, we have learned how easy it is to lose track of what day it is. Before this, I had a routine where I actually left our house every morning of the week to do something. Now, I basically go nowhere unless it is related to something medical (appointments or prescriptions) or food. So there is nothing to regularly let us know what day it is. I feel like we have six Mondays and one Sunday -- when we go to church, we reset to begin again. I know I am not the only one who has to look at my phone several times a week to see what day it is. Actually, most of the time, it makes no difference what day it is.
The last lesson I’ll mention is the most humbling of all. We have found out how many people are willing to help those in the age group considered high-risk for COVID-19. While our sons and their families try to keep our pantry and freezer filled, our younger friends here have been so helpful.
They have really become our “extended family.” They have offered to do (and have done) everything from getting our groceries to changing batteries in our security cameras. After Food Lion came out with an App that allows phone ordering and curbside pickup, I can take care of that myself now.
Neighbors have brought many things -- from vegetables, to casseroles, to cookies, to cakes, to cinnamon rolls, to flowers, to roasted oysters and even their day-old newspaper from another city. There is no way I can list all who call to check on us or who do things for us. In spite of all the ways they spoil us, we long for the time when things might be like the “olden days.” Since we have had our first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, we trust those days are nearer than they once were.
