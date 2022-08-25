COMMENTARY: The words of Nikita Khrushchev

Where are we headed? I will review the notes of Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev (1959) and substitute China for Russia.

Your children's children will live under communism. The United States will not accept communism outright but it will be exposed to a little socialism at a time and the first thing you know it will become a communist country designed to support the rising Chinese economy.

How will this happen? There are nine levels of control that will slowly be put in place.

One: Control health care and you control the people.

Two: Increase the poverty level as high as possible. Poor people are easier to control and will not fight back if you are providing everything for them.

Three: Increase the debt to unsustainable levels. In that way you will be able to increase taxes, which will increase poverty.

Four: Gun control will remove the ability of people to defend themselves from the government and that way you are able to create a police state.

Five: Through welfare, you can take control of every aspect of food, housing, and income of people's lives, which will make them fully dependent on the government.

Six: Take control of education. Control what people read and listen to and take control of what children learn in school.

Seven: Remove the belief in God from the government of schools because the people need to believe in only the government knowing what is best for them.

Eight: Promote class warfare by dividing the people into the wealthy and the poor. Eliminate the middle class, which will increase the discontent and make it easier to tax the wealthy with the support of the poor.

And number nine, control the media.

I know the people in our government are smart and know what they are doing. That is why I am worried. I believe part of the climate initiative is a screen to hide the transition of the United States to a support function for the Chinese economy.

The Chinese government has been buying land and making deals with countries all over the world for years. We have a car company in the US that makes nothing but electric cars. We don't need the government telling us to make electric cars and we don’t need to be buying dirty petroleum from the other side of the world.

I believe President Joe Biden would advise Henry Ford to put his horse out to pasture and then try to invent the model T Ford. Of course Henry Ford was smart enough to invent the model T and then put his horse out to pasture.

I watch CNN, MSNBC and Fox News. These three cable TV stations will indicate just how biased our news media is. A lot of people are reading the news on the internet. The danger there is that they may get hooked on reading just what they agree with.

We all need to cool down and review just what the United States is and can be all about. That is individual freedom for every citizen. The federal government is supposed to be a government that represents the people and not themselves and their special interest groups.