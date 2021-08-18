COMMENTARY: The wisdom of withdrawal

They did, however, "die for nothing" if the goal was to turn Kandahar into Kokomo. That was never going to happen. And the current situation explains why.

The Taliban's march down the road toward Kabul didn't come out of nowhere. The Taliban didn't wake up one morning, realize US forces were withdrawing, and start planning to take over. They've been fighting to re-establish their rule of Afghanistan for two decades now, and for most of that time they've been winning.

Even at the heights of the U.S. occupation and its "surges," Taliban forces have controlled significant portions of the country and enjoyed the support of significant portions of the population.

The Taliban's impending victory isn't a function of "abrupt" U.S. withdrawal. The U.S. was always going to leave sooner or later, and the Taliban were always going to be in good position for a final offensive when it did.

The only question is, and always has been, just how much more blood and treasure the U.S. is willing to waste before acknowledging that fact of reality. And the answer to that question should have always been "no more."

Thomas L. Knapp (Twitter: @thomaslknapp) is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.

