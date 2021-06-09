COMMENTARY: The war on retirement

And now the Biden administration presents the coup de grace with a proposed doubling of capital gains tax rates – you know, the taxes you pay when you make a profit in the stock market!

The White House says that the elevated tax will only apply to those earning over $1 million, but taxes on “the rich” have a solid history of eventually being applied to everyone else. For reference, look at the birth of the federal income tax. Politicians promised the new income tax would only be 1% and would only apply to the rich. Once instituted, it took Congress only five years to raise the income tax rate six-fold and to apply it to everyone, even the poor.

Modern wars have rules for the humane treatment of vanquished enemies, but retirees can expect no such quarter. Those who manage to save enough for retirement, despite Social Security’s problems and near-zero interest rates, will be punished in death. The Biden administration seeks to raise the tax on dying by slashing the estate tax exemption in half, requiring heirs to hand over to the federal government 40% of whatever savings retirees had left beyond the exemption.