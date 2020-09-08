COMMENTARY: The war of the words

America’s modern “criminal justice reform” movement itself, which has been championed by both parties over the last decade, has stumbled out of the gate by choosing the wrong lexicon to describe itself. What exactly is a “criminal”? The word does not speak to truth.

To say, for example, that a person is an “offender” implies a permanent state, when the truth is that he or she has committed an offense, which describes a single decision. This cages the person in a permanent false identity, both in public perception and self-perception. It can lead to bad policies, and also to dehumanization. The pent-up anguish over that loss of personhood is playing out today on the news and in the streets.

All of us are guilty at times of using this loaded language. Republicans and Democrats have both used it, as have Messrs. Biden and Trump individually. Trump has regularly used labels such as “thugs,” “violent felons,” and “criminals.” Multiple times throughout the 1990s, Biden described people who committed offenses as “predators on our streets” who were “beyond the pale” and could not be rehabilitated.