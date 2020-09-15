COMMENTARY: The unworthy news class

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Folks most often live in rural settings by choice or many times by familial circumstances. Small towns and bucolic settings conger images of a slower, more measured, less stressful way of life that are by in large true.

But one of the greatest sacrifices of living in the outskirts of civilization is that news here is not news to the masses; our problems, challenges, governance, and issues rarely receive the attention of city news outlets like daily newspapers or television news. Out here in God's Country, prayers for an aggressive, accountable journalist to take an interest go unanswered.

What's more ... more and more ... the daily outlets have even given up the pretense of caring enough to truly report on what goes on out here in the nethermost news lands. Newspapers accept at face value any and all press releases put out by officials, usually giving them the byline of "Special To ..." (insert media outlet name) or just giving no author attribution at all.