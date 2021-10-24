COMMENTARY: The things we tell ourselves

“The kids will come around.” This is my favorite. For the most part, our kids are very different from us, and we see this in so many ways. What they expect, how they work, how they socialize, and the language they use to communicate suggests a different modus operandi.

We worry whether our kids will make the “right choices.” We ask, “Why can’t they get a job like we did?” Answer: Those jobs mostly don’t exist. We ask, “Why are they always talking crypto?” Answer: Because they can. They know things that we don’t.

Maybe “The kids will come around” should really be, “Maybe I’ll come around.” Maybe we need to remember the expectations our parents had of us that felt off-kilter. It’s hard to be open-minded when our world feels so scary, and yet never do open minds matter more. We can start by repeating, “Ethereum” (a cryptocurrency) ten times in various sentences. It’s part of the playbook called, “Fake it till you make it,” as we work to build a cross-generational bridge.

“We’ll get back to normal, and boy, will we appreciate it!” This self-talk is used to reassure ourselves. We won’t always be in this sorry state. This is when we break out into singing Annie’s, “The sun will come out tomorrow,” or remind ourselves that rainbows usually follow a storm.